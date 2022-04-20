WELLSBORO -- The Wellsboro tennis team picked up a win over the Galeton Tigers on Thursday, April 14 as they were able to pick up a 3-2 win and push their season record to 5-4 overall and 3-0 in Northern Tier League play.
Down three starters, Wellsboro was able to lean on their youth to pick up the win as they were able to get contributions from several first-year players.
In singles play, Joseph Doty was the lone Hornet to pick up a win as he was able to defeat Reily Streich in two sets by scores of 6-3 and 6-4 for the first win for Wellsboro.
Liam Manning was unable to pick up the win over Galeton’s Micah Batson as he was unable to take a set off the Tiger tennis player and fell by counts of 6-2 and 6-4 to even the overall score to 1-1.
In the final singles match, Galeton’s Braiden Cimino picked up a convincing win over Wellsboro’s Connor Pierce by scores of 6-1 and 6-4 to give the Tigers a 2-1 advantage in singles play during the contest.
In doubles play, Wellsboro would pick up both wins as they received strong performances from Aiden Gehman and Drew Manning who picked up a pivotal victory over John Marton and Matthew Smith from Galeton by scores of 6-2 and 6-4 to even the scores at two wins apiece.
In the final doubles match, Isaac Macias and Owen Stevens would prove to be the deciding factor as they dominated the matchup against Jeremiah Lubera and Elijah Kiselyk from Galeton by scores of 6-2 and 6-0 to push Wellsboro to victory in an extremely tight match.
Wellsboro will look to continue their strong season as they travel to Westfield to take on the CV Indians on Wednesday, April 20.