The Wellsboro Hornet tennis tandem of Will Poirier and Zach Singer had the opportunity to compete in the PIAA State Doubles Tournament on Friday, May 29 in Hershey but were unable to make it out of the first round of play as their impressive season came to a close.
The District 4 Championship team struggled against the third-place team from District 3 consisting of seniors Alex Walkz and Jayden Lewis from Conrad Weiser High School who won in straight sets by scores of 6-0 and 6-2 to end the Hornets season in just the first round of the tournament.
Despite the loss, the senior pair made some noise during their last season as Hornet athletes, with the pair combining for a 27-5 record during the 2021 season in singles play while racking up a 6-1 record (mostly during the D4 tournament) as a team in doubles play, with their lone-loss coming from their State Playoff exit.
They also were able to storm through the D4 bracket as a team and orchestrated a monstrous upset over the Montoursville duo who were favored to win the D4 Doubles crown.
They were also key parts to Wellsboro earning yet another Northern Tier League title and helped push their team into the District 4 Semifinals for team play, there, they were able to win over Milton in the first round before they were derailed by the eventual District Champion Central Columbia.