WESTFIELD — The Wellsboro Hornets tennis team (4-0) continued their undefeated season on Thursday, March 25 as they traveled to Westfield to take on the Cowanesque Valley Indians (0-1) and came away with a 5-0 win.
Wellsboro was once again dominant as they swept through the Indians in the win. As a team, they have only dropped one match in their first four contests.
In singles action, senior Will Poirier continued to shine in the one spot as he topped the Indians’ Arch Ackley by consecutive 6-1 scores to continue his undefeated season in singles play.
Also picking up a win was Zach Singer, who topped Caydon Stone by scores of 6-2 and 6-0 respectively to move him to 4-0 in singles play.
Joe Doty picked up his fourth win as well with a nearly flawless performance against CV’s Brett Meise as he won 6-0 in both sets for the Wellsboro team’s sweep of singles play against the Indians as well as a perfect 12-0 team-record in singles so far in 2021.
In doubles, there was only one match played due to a lack of players on the CV roster, and Hayne Webster and Jacob Abadi were able to put away the team of Ben Doran and Maverick Graves by scores of 6-0 and 6-3 to finish their sweep of the Indians, 5-0.
Wellsboro will have a long layoff until their next action, as their next contest is slated for Thursday April 1 when they host the North Penn-Liberty Mounties team at 4 p.m.
The Indians will also have a lengthy break between contests, as their next scheduled contest against Towanda is postponed due to a COVID school-closure.
The Indians will play their second match of the season as they travel to Blossburg to take on the North Penn-Liberty team on Wednesday, March 30.