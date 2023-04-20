Wellsboro Tennis dominates NPL

Wellsboro tennis hosted a meet against North-Penn Liberty and won 5-0. This is their fourth win in a row after dropping two meets in late March. NPL has not won a match since they beat CV on March 30. Peyton McClure beat Daniel Harman in 6-0 and 6-1 sets. Jacob Abadi took on Riley Novitske and won 6-0 and 6-1. Luke Rothermel defeated James Nearhoof 6-1 and 6-3.
Both doubles matches went to three sets with Isaac Macias and Wyatt Roth defeating Ian Hater and Owen Loudenslager 4-6, 6-1 and 6-3. Jose Wheeler and Robbie Bowers beat Adyn Deitrick and Austin Yungwirth 6-1, 5-7 and 10-1.