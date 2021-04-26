The Wellsboro Hornets tennis team (10-1) dropped their first contest of the year against non-league opponent Williamsport during their senior night on Thursday, April 22.
Seniors Will Poirier and Zach Singer were honored before the match, and have been the leaders of the top Northern Tier League tennis team in 2021 as they have compiled a record of 20-2 so far this year.
In the matchup against Williamsport, the number one and number two players for Williamsport handed Poirier and Singer their first losses of the year.
Poirier took on Kyle Shuler who beat the senior in straight sets by scores of 6-4 and 6-0.
Singer fell to Alexander Norris for his first loss of the season by scores of 6-3 and 6-1.
In the final singles match, Joseph Doty was unable to pick up the win as he also fell in consecutive sets by scores of 6-1 and 6-2 to Zachariah Lake to give Williamsport a sweep in singles play.
In doubles, Wellsboro was still unable to beat the talented Williamsport team as Liam Manning and Owen Richardson fell in straight sets by scores of 6-1 and 6-2, and Gavin Gardner and Hayne Webster fell by scores of 6-1 in both sets.
Despite the loss, the Wellsboro team now has a chance to wrap up the NTL as they host Towanda (8-3) on Monday, April 26 at 4 p.m.
With a win over the Black Knights, the Hornets would wrap up the league title and continue their undefeated play against the NTL.