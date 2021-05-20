WILLIAMSPORT — The Wellsboro Hornets tennis team’s season came to a close on Thursday, May, 13 in Williamsport as they were unable to topple the Central Columbia team in the District 4 Semifinals and were beaten 3-0 in a contest that was much more competitive than the score infers.
Wellsboro’s team came out the gates swinging with the second and third singles matchups taking their first sets with Zach Singer and Joseph Doty playing extremely well and winning opening sets against Central Columbia’s Jordan Baker and Bryce Hazzard respectively.
But both of the Central Columbia players would rally back and hold on long enough for their other teammates to pick up the necessary three sets to end the match on the spot.
In the number one matchup, Will Poirier got off to a slow start for the Hornets as he was taken down 6-0 in the first set, and even though he rallied back and was much more competitive in the ensuing set, he was unable to take a win on the day as he fell 6-2 and was swept 2-0 and took the first loss for the Hornets on the day.
In doubles, Wellsboro’s Liam Manning and Hayne Webster were quickly swept in two sets by scores of 6-1 and 6-3 as Wellsboro and put the Wellsboro team into a 2-0 hole with only three matches left on the court.
In the deciding match of the afternoon, after a slight rain delay, the team of Owen Richardson and Dustin Benedict gave the undefeated Central Columbia duo of Adam Lang and Matt Getz all they could handle but were unable to pick up the win, falling in two sets as well by scores of 6-4 and 6-2 to end the Wellsboro tennis teams day.
Even though Singer and Doty were still competing, Central Columbia got the necessary victories to move onto the District Finals against Montoursville where they dominated in a 3-0 sweep and claimed a D4 Championship.
Singer was up 1-0 in sets and was leading 4-3 in the second set before the match was called.
Doty was playing a deciding third set as well after winning the second set of the contest 6-4 to tie things up at 1-1.
Wellsboro’s team tennis season comes to a close, but will still have the opportunity to compete in District Doubles on Saturday, May 15 as they travel back to Williamsport High School.