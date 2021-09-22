The Wellsboro tennis team hosted Senior Night on Tuesday, Sept. 21 to honor the one senior they have on their 2021-2022 roster in Michaela Sedor.
During the match, the Wellsboro team was unable to pick up their first win of the season as the first place Northern Tier League team Cowanesque Valley escaped with a 5-0 victory to continue their undefeated stretch in the NTL play.
In singles, Kara Watterson topped senior Sedor by scores of 6-2 and 6-4 in straight sets.
Ana Perry for Wellsboro fell to CV’s Kari Doran in the second singles spot in straight sets by scores of 1-6.
In the third singles match of the night, Hannah Nuss and Paisley Nudd posted the match of the evening with the only matchup going to three sets.
Nudd edged Nuss in the end winning the second and third sets by scores of 7-5 and 6-1 after falling in the first set by a score of 6-4.
In doubles play, Gillian Hernandez and Kailey Zuchowski took on CV’s Janna Quick and Logan Hamilton, with CV coming out victorious in two sets by scores of 6-3 and 6-4.
In the final doubles match, Layne Labarron and Kylie Stone completed the sweep in 6-1 and 6-0 straight-set wins over Wellsboro’s Leslie Bowers and Emma Baldwin.
The now 8-2 CV Lady Indians will host Towanda on Thursday, Sept. 23 while Wellsboro will look to capture their elusive first win of the year as they travel to NP-Liberty on the same day.
Both matches are set to begin at 4 p.m.