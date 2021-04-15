WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Hornets tennis team (7-0) continued their undefeated 2021 season as they swept the North Penn-Liberty team (0-4) by a score of 5-0 with two forfeits, one in the third singles matchup and one in the second doubles matchup and also a sweep of the Cowansque Valley Indians (0-5) on Tuesday, April 14.
In singles play, Wellsboro remained unbeaten on the season as Will Poirier won in two sets over Liberty’s River Hicks-Lee by scores of 6-2 and 6-0 respectively.
Senior Wellsboro Hornet Zach Singer also picked up a win in singles play, as he swept Allen Weed 6-2 and 6-0. Wellsboro’s Joseph Doty won by forfeit for Wellsboro’s sweep of singles play.
In doubles action, Wellsboro’s Liam Manning and Hayne Webster also won in straight sets as they defeated Liberty’s Ian Beck and Dylan Eveland handily by scores of 6-0 and 6-1.
In their next matchup against the CV team, they continued to cruise through their schedule as they won 5-0 to move to 7-0 on the year.
Wellsboro has been unbeatable in singles play in 2021 during their first five contest, with the group of Poirier, Singer and Doty a combined 15-0 and only being pushed to a third set one time in the entirety of the year.
Wellsboro’s next two contests will be an away league game against Towanda on Wednesday, April 14, and a non-league matchup against South Williamsport on Saturday, April 17 at 12 p.m.
Liberty, who has lost their first four contests of the season, will look to pick up their first win of the season took on Galeton at home on Wednesday, April 15.
Liberty fell to Galeton in their last matchup of the season by a score of 0-5.