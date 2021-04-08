WELLSBORO -- The Wellsboro Hornets tennis team (5-0) continued their undefeated 2021 season as they swept the North Penn-Liberty team (0-2) by a score of 5-0 with two forfeits, one in the third singles matchup and one in the second doubles matchup.
In singles play, Wellsboro remained unbeaten on the season as Will Poirier won in two sets over Liberty’s River Hicks-Lee by scores of 6-2 and 6-0 respectively.
Senior Wellsboro Hornet Zach Singer also picked up a win in singles play, as he swept Allen Weed 6-2 and 6-0. Wellsboro’s Joseph Doty won by forfeit for Wellsboro’s sweep of singles play.
In doubles action, Wellsboro’s Liam Manning and Hayne Webster also won in straight sets as they defeated Liberty’s Ian Beck and Dylan Eveland handily by scores of 6-0 and 6-1.
Wellsboro has been unbeatable in singles play in 2021 during their first five contest, with the group of Poirier, Singer and Doty a combined 15-0 and only being pushed to a third set one time in the entirety of the year.
Wellsboro faces Galeton who are coming off back-to-back wins over Cowanesque Valley and Liberty on Thursday, April 8.
In their last matchup, the Hornets were able to sweep the Tigers, 5-0.
Liberty, who has lost their first two contests of the season, will look to pick up their first win of the season as they travel to Towanda to take on the Black Knights on Thursday, April 8.