WELLSBORO/WESTFIELD – The Wellsboro tennis team was able to bounce back after dropping two consecutive contests and over the past week won three-straight contests to extend their win streak to four games in the 2022 season.
In their first win of the week, Wellsboro traveled to Westfield to take on the CV Indians and came away with a 5-0 sweep on Wednesday, April 20.
In the win, Wellsboro got wins in singles play by Joseph Doty, who topped Evan Zinck in straight sets by scores of 6-0. Connor Pierce needed three sets to pick up a win over Ben Doran, and after dropping his first set 3-6 was able to pick up wins of 6-1 and 6-2 respectively to give the Hornets their second win in singles play.
In the final singles match of the contest, Hayne Webster would complete the singles sweep with a win over Brett Meise by scores of 6-1 and 6-2.
In doubles play, Owen Stevens and Wyatt Roth were pushed to three sets by Kole Graves and Maverick Graves but came away with the win as they took set one by a score of 6-1, lost set two by a score of 2-6 and won the final set by a slim margin of 7-6.
Cameron Bush and John Marengo were able to finish the sweep with a forfeit victory to finish the day 5-0.
In their next contest in their win-streak, Wellsboro would travel to Loyalsock for a non-league matchup on Friday, April 22 against the Lancers and once again were able to sweep their opponent as they came with a 5-0 win and their third-straight victory of the year.
In singles play, Doty would once again win in straight sets as they took down Logan Hammond by scores of 7-6 (7-5) and by a score of 7-5 in the second set for the first win of the day.
Senior Liam Manning would return to the court after a short absence and despite being pushed to three sets would come away with another Wellsboro win with a victory in set one by a score of 6-2, a loss in the second set by a score of 5-7 and a win in the final set by a score of 7-5 in an extremely tight matchup.
In the final singles match of the contest, Owen Richardson would finish things off with an emphatic victory in two sets by lopsided scores of 6-0 and 6-1 to give the Hornets the sweep in singles play.
In doubles play, Drew Manning and Jacob Abadi would win another right matchup that went to three sets over Colby Peters and Austin Schwarzer where they won sets one and three by scores of 6-1 and 6-2 respectively while falling in the second set by a score of 4-6.
In the final doubles match of the day, Wellsboro would dominate Brendan Kriner and Caleb Shimko by scores of 6-1 and 6-2 to pick up the win and continue their win streak on the season.
In the final match of the week for the Hornets, Wellsboro would host Muncy and capture yet another win over the Indians in a non-league matchup on Monday, April 25 by a final score of 3-2 to push their streak to four games.
Picking up wins in singles play were Liam Manning, who won in straight sets over Connor McLean by scores of 6-1 and 6-2, and also Owen Richardson, who topped Muncy’s Zach Slamky by scores of 6-0 and 6-1 in straight sets as well.
Doty was the other Hornet to compete in singles but was unable to pick up a win as he fell in straight sets by scores of 2-6 and 1-6.
In doubles, Drew Manning and Jacob Abadi were able to win the deciding match of the contest and after falling behind after a 3-6 loss in set one, rallied back and picked up wins in sets two and three by scores of 6-1 and 6-3 to help the Hornets claim victory.
Aiden Gehman and Hayne Webster competed in the second doubles match but came up short to Cruz Nagle and Rowan Revata from Muncy 2-1 with a win in set one by a score of 6-3 and losses in sets two and three by scores of 1-6 and 4-6.
Wellsboro was back in action on Tuesday, April 26 when they hosted the NP-Liberty Mounties and picked up another win by a score of 3-2.
Picking up wins in singles play were Doty, Richardson, and Pierce by forfeit while Liberty swept doubles play in the matchup.
The Wellsboro tennis team will be back in action on Thursday, April 28 when they host the Towanda Black Knights at 4 p.m.