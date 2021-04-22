On Saturday, April 17 the Wellsboro Hornets tennis team improved to 9-0 on the season as they hosted South Williamsport in a non-league contest and once again blazed through their competition in a 6-0 sweep.
Senior standout Will Poirier faced one of his toughest matches of the season so far and was pushed to the limit in his first set against Logan Ogden where he was able to squeak out a 7-5 win.
He bounced back in a big way in the next set to complete his sweep as he dominated in a 6-1 win.
Zach Singer was dominant in his matchup against Kade Sanford where he pulled off consecutive wins by scores of 6-2.
Joseph Doty also won big in his matchup with a sweep over Ross Fierlage by scores of 6-2 and 6-3 for Wellsboro to stay undefeated in singles play up to this point.
In doubles, Owen Richarson and Bustin Benedict took two wins over Caleb Jackson and Ryan Branton by scores of 6-3 and 6-1 while Liam Manning and Hayne Webster also swept through their matchup with Brock Weaver and Zach McGuire by scores of 6-0 and 6-3 to finish off the sweep and remain undefeated in 2021.