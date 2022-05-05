WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro tennis team ended their 2022 regular season over this past week as they split games with a win over Towanda on Thursday, April 28 at home and a loss the Galeton on Saturday, April 30 to finish their season with an undefeated league-record of 6-0 and an overall record of 10-5 to claim the regular-season Northern Tier League title.
In their win over Towanda, the Hornets celebrated senior night with a 4-1 win over Towanda on their home court to claim the NTL title for the 2022 season.
In singles play, Wellsboro went 2-1 with both Joseph Doty and Liam Manning picking up wins on the day.
Doty was able to take down Rein Alderfer from Towanda with a 7-6 and 6-4 wins in straight sets.
Manning was pushed to three sets during his win, and after falling to Dacion Yrigollen in the first set by a score of 3-6, bounced back with a 7-6 and 6-0 win in the ensuing sets to capture the win.
Owen Richardson was the only Wellsboro player to not win in their singles matchup as the senior fell in straight sets by scores of 7-5 and 6-2 to Luke Tavani.
In doubles play, Wellsboro would get the sweep with Aiden Gehman, and Hayne Webster would win in two sets over Ryan O’Connor and Haven Poll by counts of 7-6 and 6-1.
In the final doubles matchup, Drew Manning and Connor Pierce would close things out with a two-set win as they topped Vincenzo Carbo and Ethan Dillman by scores of 6-4 and 6-2.
In their regular-season finale, Wellsboro would see their six-game winning streak snapped by the Galeton Tigers as they fell in an extremely tight matchup by a team score of 3-2.
Wellsboro would get wins for Doty who topped Reilly Streich in three sets as he fell in seT one by a score of 6-7 before winning the final two sets by counts of 6-1 and 6-4.
The other win for the Hornets came in doubles play where Drew Manning and Jacob Abadi would pick up a forfeit win over Jeremiah Lubera and Elijah Kiselyk.
Galeton’s Braiden Cimino would win in singles play over Owen Richardson in a tight matchup that went three sets while Micah Batson from Galeton would also pick up a singles win over Liam Manning in two sets by scores of 7-5 and 6-3.
Galeton would also win the doubles match featuring John Martin and Matt Smith as the duo topped Gehman and Webster in three sets after falling behind in set one with a 1-6 loss, they would win the next two by scores of 6-4 and 6-3.
The Hornets will be competing in the District 4 team tournament against an opponent that is yet to be determined.