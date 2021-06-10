The Tioga County Homeless Initiative is holding a 5K and bike ride on Saturday, June 26 at Darling Run on the Pine Creek Rail Trail with all proceeds helping to benefit the Tioga County Homeless Initiative.
The race will begin at 9 a.m. with registration opening at 8 a.m. on the day of the race.
Registration is just $20 if preregistered before Saturday, June 19 which can be completed by going to www.eventbrite.com and searching for Tioga County Homeless Initiative.
If registering after June 19, the cost increases to $25.
They are also accepting donations of items that are not required but encouraged are hygiene items, cleaning supplies, paper products and things of that nature. Thttp://tiogahomeless.org/volunteers/ has a full list of items needed from donations.
The course itself is an out and back trail on a flat, hard-packed gravel surface. 5K participants will travel 1.5 miles and turn around and head back. Bikers will travel 3.5 miles and turn around and back.
Medals will be awarded to the overall male and female finishers in the 5K.
Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers during the 5K in each of the age divisions.
Those who participate in the bike ride will receive finishers’ ribbons.
The age group for runners are: 12 and under, 13-17, 18-23, 24-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and over.
For more information contact Tiogacountyhomelessinitiative@yahoo.com