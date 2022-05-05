For the third year in a row, the Tioga county sports hall of fame had to be canceled due to covid.
However, the hall wishes to congratulate those who were supposed to be inducted in 2020.
From Wellsboro, Dick Maynard, wrestling, and Nate Davis coaching
Dick wrestled at Wellsboro-Charleston high in 1958. After graduation, he went to the University of Maryland where he was an Atlantic coast conference champion in 1961 and 62 at 115 lbs.
Nate Davis graduated from the Wellsboro area in 1990. He got his first head coaching job at eastern University coaching women's basketball. He was twice the freedom conference coach of the year. He was also their first head women's golf coach, where he was named mid-Atlantic conference coach of the year. He is currently the head women's basketball coach at Gettysburg College.
Kristen Heck, Elkland basketball
Kristen Heck graduated from Elkland hs in 2000. She scored 1379 points in her career. During her sophomore through senior years, she was NTL 1st team all-star. In her senior year, she was 1st team all twin tiers.
Holli Broughton Smith North Penn Liberty coaching
Holli Broughton Smith graduated from Liberty hs in1981. Her numerous volleyball coaching jobs include six years at Horseheads-Southern tier volleyball player club, one year at Mansfield hs, five years at North Penn, and five years at North Penn Liberty. She won three district four titles, 2 NTL titles, and three state qualifiers.
Sven Wetzel, Liberty hs, wrestling
Sven graduated in 1992, he was a sectional champion, district runner-up, regional champion, and state third place finisher 1r 160 lbs. In his senior year, he had a record of 33-2. At states, he defeated a wrestler who came into states with only one loss. he defeated a three-time state place winner, and defending champion to finish third
Brigette Ostrom track and field North Penn
Brigette graduated from North Penn hs in 1998. In 1997, she set the school record for the javelin throw at 117 feet and finished third in districts. She was also a member, of the record-holding, 4x100, 4x400, and 4x800 relay teams
mitch walters, Williamson coach-contributor
Mitch graduated from Williamson Class of 1976
As of 2020, he is currently in his 32nd year at Cumberland University where he has held many coaching jobs. Head women's basketball coach, soccer coach, and head men's soccer coach. In 1992 he was coach of the year, NAIA district xxiv, and Tennessee collegiate athletic conference women's basketball coach
Issac Weaver basketball Williamson
Isaac graduated in 2004, during his athletic career he earned 10 varsity letters. He was a three-year captain on the basketball team where he scored 1714 points and helped his team to their first district playoff in 24 years.
Aaron weaver, Williamson, basketball
Aaron scored 1765 points in basketball and was twice all NTL. he attended Lock Haven University, where he threw the javelin was a national qualifier, academic all American
Ryan Graver, Mansfield basketball
Ryan graduated in 1997 his junior year, he was first-team NTL, his senior year he was 1st team NTL, league MVP, all twin tiers, and led district four in scoring. Ryan played basketball three years at Muhlenberg College. In 1999 he was a centennial conference, all-academic team member
Bob Wood Mansfield baseball
Bob graduated from Mansfield's class of 1968. Bob competed with many various star teams, including the American legion all-star game with future Pittsburgh pirate catcher Ed Ott. He turned down an offer to play baseball from Mansfield coach Heaps to attend Penn State.
Greg Mahosky, North Penn tennis
Greg graduated in 1974 from North Penn. Greg worked hard to become a professional tennis coach. In 1993, he was usta middle states coach of the year in the 1997 middle Atlantic coach of the year, 2005 ptr/pro member of the state of Missouri, in 2006 he received the prestigious community tennis award for growing the game on the national stage.
Dan Wilson sr. coach/contributor Cowanesque Valley
Dan was a lifelong coaching figure in the valley. He coached baseball for 24 years, football for 18, and wrestling for 15. He won three little league titles, two Babe Ruth, and five American Legion titles.
Christina Costanzo-Vandergrift. CV softball
Christina graduated in 2003, where she was one of the most dominating pitchers in the area. She was league MVP, in 2003, all NTL west 1st team, and pitched her team to a 1-0 shutout of eventual state champion so. Williamsport. in the semi-finals, against West Snyder, she threw another 1-0 shutout and had the game-winning RBI in the seventh.
The Tioga county sports hall of fame was founded by Lou Youda in 1986 on an idea originated by Francis j. kelly. The Hall is intended to recognize those individuals from Tioga county who have demonstrated great ability in the field of sports, to permanently record these achievements.
It is governed by a board of directors consisting of members from the areas of each of the county high schools past and present.
The Tioga County Sports Hall Of Fame recognizes senior male and female athletes on A yearly basis
The recipients are chosen from their respective schools by the administration And Athletic Directors.
The criterias are, they must be involved in athletics for four years,be an outstanding player in both skills and sportsmanship. They must be high in academics and school and community are also important.
This years recipients are:
Cowanesque Valley; Kade Sottolano and Kara Watterson
No. Penn Mansfield; Ella Farrer and Gaven Sexauer
No. Penn Liberty; Hayley Ridge and Noah Shedden
Wellsboro Area; Darryn Callahan and Emma Coolidge
Williamson; Chelsea Hungerford and Gabe Kaufman