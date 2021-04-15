Female Athete of the Week
Williamson Track and Field
Charlize Slusser
Senior Williamson Warrior athlete Charlize Slusser had some gaudy results during her most recent meet and put together some impressive finishes in just her third meet of the year.
Slusser competed in three events and convincingly won them all.
She took home first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.73 seconds but that was far from her best performance.
In the high jump, Slusser decimated the competition with a height of five feet and two inches for the win and also won the long jump event jumping an incredible 16 feet and three inches.
Slusser is on track to not only be one of the best area track and field performers but one of the best in the entire state.
For her impressive results against Wellsboro, Slusser is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.