Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
Williamson Track and Field
Charly Slusser
Senior Williamson track and field athlete Charly Slusser ended her season and career in style as she took home the highest finish of her career at the PIAA State Track and Field Meet with a silver medal finish.
During her performance, she was able to match her career-best of 5’ 6” and was head and shoulders above the rest of the girls competing, with Slusser clearing three inches over the third place competitor.
She also took home her third-second place finish in the postseason while also taking home two first place finishes in the NTL Invite.
For her silver medal performance and her incredible career, Slusser is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.