Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Track and Field
Emma Coolidge
Senior standout athlete Emma Coolidge put on a show during the Northern Tier League Coaches Invitational on Friday, May 13 as she was able to lead the way for the Lady Hornets track and field team with two podium finishes in her events.
Coolidge showcased her dominant throwing on the day as she not only claimed a second-place finish in the javelin throw with a 114-foot and two-inch throw.
She also took the top honors in the shot put event where she eviscerated her competition with a 29-foot and 10-inch throw that was eight inches further than the second-place finisher.
For her extremely impressive day on the biggest stage of the season so far, Coolidge has earned the title of Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week.