Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Track and Field
Emma Coolidge
The Wellsboro girls track and field team only picked up one win during the Northern Tier League Coaches Invitational, and Emma Coolidge headlined the group.
She turned in a huge performance in the javelin, throwing 14 feet further than the second place finisher with a 107-foot and one-inch throw on the day.
Coolidge has been the top javelin thrower throughout the 2021 season and had her best outing of the year on the biggest stage to take home the lone first place finish for the Lady Hornets.
For Coolidge’s impressive showing during the NTL meet and her strong season with the Lady Warriors, she has been named this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.