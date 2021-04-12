Male Athlete of the Week
North Penn-Mansfield Track and Field
Brody Burleigh
Sophomore Brody Burleigh dominated the throwing events in his first varsity meet coming away with top-four finishes in every event.
His top performance of the afternoon was in the javelin, where he dominated the field with a throw of 131 feet and four inches, 15 feet further than the second-place finisher.
He also put together a strong outing in the discus, coming away with a fourth-place finish of 87 feet and one inch.
Burleigh continued his breakout performance in the subsequent events and was able to pick up a second-place finish in the shot put with a 37-foot throw that was only one foot and two inches away from picking up his second win on the day.
For his overall strong performance throwing for the North Penn-Mansfield track and field team and picking up his first varsity win in the javelin, Burleigh is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.