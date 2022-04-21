Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
Williamson Track
Duncan Kerr
In the biggest invitational of the season so far for the Williamson Warriors, senior Duncan Kerr continued his strong season as he was able to help his team come away with an overall team victory in a wide field of competitors.
Kerr has been stellar in the hurdle events all season long, and he once again put together an impressive day on the track during the invite.
Kerr came away with a victory in the 300-meter hurdles during the afternoon with a time of 42.28 and also was able to take a fifth-place finish in the 110-meter as well.
He was also part of the 4x100-meter relay team that came away with a fifth place as well as he helped push the Warriors to an impressive finish as a team overall.
For his impressive day in the hurdle events as well as the 4x100-meter relay, Kerr is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.