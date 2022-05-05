Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Track and Field
Jack Poirier
Wellsboro senior Jack Poirier put on a show during their home meet on Tuesday, May 3 as he was able to claim two individual wins, one second-place finish and a team win on the day to lead his team to a second-place finish.
Poirier dominated the sprinting events, with wins in the 100-meter dash (11.39 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (24.21 seconds) as well as helping the 4x100-meter relay team to a victory as well.
On top of those wins, he also took second place in the long jump (18 feet, 10.5 inches) to round out his impressive day.
For his dominant all-around day for Wellsboro, Poirier is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.