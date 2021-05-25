Male Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Track and Field
Joe Grab
Wellsboro Hornets track and field standout Joe Grab had himself a day at the PIAA District 4 Championship meet on Thursday, May 20, and on Saturday, May 22 where he claimed three separate medals on the day.
His headline accomplishment was helping to push his team as the anchor in the 4x100-meter relay and took home a second place finish with a time of 44.69 seasons and broke an 11-year old Wellsboro meet record in the process to move on to the State competition.
He also had big days in the 100-meter dash finals where he finished sixth with a time of 11.39 seconds and also he pushed himself into fifth place in the 200-meter dash finals and had a strong time of 23.16 seconds in the event.
For his effort during the D4 track meet and also for his part in pushing the Wellsboro 4x100-meter team into States, Grab is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.