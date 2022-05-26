Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
Williamson Track and Field
Kristian Mizdail
During the PIAA District 4 Track and Field Meet in Williamsport, no area athlete made more of a splash than Williamson’s Kristian Mizdail.
Mizdail has been one of the top distance runners all season long, and flexed his muscles during the meet as he qualified for States in three seperate events.
Mizdail took home second place in the 3200-meter run, settting a new personal record, while also qualifying with the 4x800-meter relay team and the 1600-meter run as well.
For his dominant day on the track, Mizdail is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.