Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
NP-Mansfield Track and Field
Noah Shedden
Junior North Penn-Mansfield track and field standout Noah Shedden put on a show during the Northern Tier League Coaches Invitational and dominated the long-distance events picking up wins in the 3,200-meter and 1.600-meter run to headline his team.
Shedden is one of, if not the best long-distance runners in the NTL and proved it once again as he crushed the field running a 4:44:41 minute time in the 1,600-meter run and a 10:36:27 minute in the 3,200-meter run and in the latter could be seen lapping competitors and finished over 10 seconds better than the second place runner.
For his impressive showing in the 2021 season and NTL Meet, Shedden is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.