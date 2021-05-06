Male Athlete of the Week
Williamson Track and Field
Seth Neal
Williamson track and field senior Seth Neal continued his impressive career and season with another key performance that helped the Warriors boys track and field team remain undefeated in 2021.
Neal won two events on the day and also picked up a second place finish in the 1,600-meter run as his team ran away with yet another victory on the day against Troy.
The highlight of his outing was his impressive long jump finish, where he jumped 18 feet and three inches, almost an entire foot further than the second place finisher on the day.
For his solid day on the field for Williamson and his continued success in helping the Warriors remain undefeated, Neal is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.