Gazette’s Male Athletes of the Week
Williamson Warriors 4x800-Meter Relay Team
The Williamson Warrior 4x800-meter relay team consisting of Duncan Kerr, Kristian Mizdail, Owen Cummings, and Nathaniel Welch saved their best performance for the biggest stage of the year as they claimed a silver medal at the PIAA State Championships on Saturday, May 28.
The team put together a personal best time of 8:10.86 and broke the school record on their way to a podium at Shippensburg University.
The ‘Mile Mafia’ as they have been monikered this season showed off their long-distance chops during the day and despite falling behind early in the race, rallied back to take home the Silver Medal and cap off their season with an amazing accomplishment.
For their silver medal performance at States and their continued success throughout the season, the Williamson 4x800-meter relay team is this week’s Gazette Male Athletes of the Week.