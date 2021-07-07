Wellsboro senior track and field athlete Joseph Grab ended his career as a Hornet with a bang, and for his performance during the 2021 season has been named the Tioga Publishing Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
“It’s a great cap to the end of my athletic career here,” Grab said of receiving the award. “It was something that I wasn’t expecting and I’m very thankful for.”
After starting the season off a bit rocky, Grab was able to finish the year extremely strong and showed improvement throughout and performed at his highest level when it counted, in the postseason.
“When he got to the postseason, I know like at the NTL Meet, I thought he ran extremely well,” Wellsboro Track and Field Coach Jill Gastrock said. “I was a bit surprised because earlier in the season, he wasn’t quite there yet, so it was impressive for him to be able to do that.”
Though Grab had an outstanding season for the Wellsboro track and field team where he finished in the top three in the Northern Tier League in all three of his events, it wasn’t a certainty that he would be competing in the green and white uniform to end his career.
After transferring to SPIRE Institute earlier in the year for basketball season, it was a process to get cleared to compete in the spring sports season, but he was able to get the opportunity and capitalize on it.
“When I came back, I didn’t want to just go to school and not do anything,” Grab said. “So I talked to Coach Hoover and Coach Gastrock to see about getting back on the track team, then had to take to Mr. Rendos to get the transfer papers. We just put it all in and hoped they would let me run, and they did.”
During the season, Grab competed in the 100-meter and 4x100-meter relay, but was also competing in travel basketball. He decided to not run the 200-meter event until the end of the year.
“Playing both, as fun as it is, sometimes has a strain on the body so my knees and body are hurting sometimes,” Grab said. “So they were really good about if it was a good day I could do it but I wasn’t going to strain or hurt me. I just focus on one face for the day or two weeks of the 100 and four-by-one. So she was good at working with me on that stuff.”
When he did finally compete in the event, it proved to be one of his best and had the second-best time in the league of 23.16 seconds and medaled in the event during Districts and a fifth place medal.
“He didn’t run the 200 until the very end of the regular season,” Gastrock said. “He just jumped in, we were kind of conserving him for the four-by-one. He had a lot of loyalty and respect to that team.”
In his other competitions, Grab was also dominant. In the 100-meter relay, Grab seemingly improved in every outing and saved his best for last when he set his season-best time in the District 4 Meet, running an 11.39, the third best time for any NTL athlete this season and a sixth place medal as well.
Grab found a way to constantly improve throughout the season and peaked during the final stretch to round out an already successful season running for the senior Hornet.
“In Districts, I PR’ed and had my best times of the season in both events,” Grab said. “It mostly just comes with running more and being able to go all out. The warmer weather was something I liked and helped as well.”
His crowning achievement during the season was the 4x100-meter relay, where he anchored a team consisting of Jack Poirier, Sam Rudy and Dillion Boyce and was the lone group to go to the State meet for Wellsboro with a season-best time of 44.69 seconds, the best in the NTL and shattered an 11-year-old Wellsboro District Meet record in the process.
“It was cool to come back and compete as a senior, because I remember being part of that team as a young guy,” Grab said. “Especially with talented guys like Jack Poirier and super fast sophomore Sam Rudy and Dillion (Boyce) to come in as a freshman.
“It’s not easy to come in and do those relay races, it’s a lot of pressure. For them to do as well as they did, I think that shows the potential the track programs have for the next couple of years.”