WILLIAMSPORT – The Wellsboro Hornets’ track and field season came to a close here on Thursday, May 18, and Saturday, May 20 at the PIAA District 4 Class AA Track and Field Championships as no Hornets qualified to compete at the State Championships.
Only one athlete would medal for the Wellsboro team, with Jack Poirier being the lone runner to reach a podium as he was able to qualify for the Semi-Finals with a time of 11.74 in the 100-meter dash before taking home eighth place with a time of 23.66 which was good for an eighth-place finish and the only medalist for Wellsboro.
Also competing in the 100-meter dash was Dillion Boyce, who was able to qualify for the Semis as well with a time of 11.98 seconds on the day.
The final runners competing for Wellsboro at the event were the 4x100-meter relay team of Boyce, Joe Brown, Poirier, and Jack Bryant, who took home ninth place with a time of 46.23 to end their season.
In the field events, Wellsboro had just four athletes competing with Wyatt Gastrock competing in the discus event where he took home 16th with a 109-foot and nine-inch throw.
Leading the way in the jumping events, junior Aiden Gehman would come up just short of a spot on the podium as he finished in ninth (20-feet, 4.75 inches) and 11th (39-feet, nine inches) in the long jump and triple jump respectively.
Spencer Wetzel would take 16th in the pole vault with an 11-foot jump to round out the athletes in attendance for the Hornets boys team.
The girls only had two individuals competing as well as their 4x800-meter relay team in attendance and the team of Sara Seeling, Rosalind King, Madeline Gage, and Madeline Bryant finished in 15th-place on the day with a time of 11:23.82.
In the individual events, senior Emma Coolidge would come up two spots shy of reaching a podium with a 10th place finish in the javelin with a 103-foot and 11-inch throw.
Freshman Annie Gehman would cap off what has been an impressive season for the young athlete as she competed in three events (a team-best for the girls) and grabbed 11th in both the high jump (4-feet, 10-inches) and the triple jump (32-feet) while also grabbing 17th in the long jump for the Lady Hornets with a 14-foot and 4.25-inch jump.
With no qualifiers during the event, the Wellsboro track and field teams’ season comes to a close during the PIAA District 4 Meet.