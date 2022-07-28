Alexander
Liberty’s Shelby Alexander was named a PSAC Scholar-Athlete for MU this past year.

Shelby Alexander from Liberty was one of 70 Mansfield University student-athletes to earn Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athlete recognition for the recently completed 2021-22 season.

Alexander is a member of the women’s cross country and track and field teams for the Mounties.

