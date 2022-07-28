Shelby Alexander from Liberty was one of 70 Mansfield University student-athletes to earn Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athlete recognition for the recently completed 2021-22 season.
Alexander is a member of the women’s cross country and track and field teams for the Mounties.
In order to be eligible, the 2021-22 student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year.
With 4,144 student-athletes eligible, it marked 53% of the PSAC student-athlete population. The PSAC has now registered at least a 30% rate for 14 consecutive years.
About Commonwealth University-Mansfield:
The integration of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities under the banner of Commonwealth University is a bold investment in the communities and people of Pennsylvania. Our mission is to expand high-quality, affordable academic opportunities to support the needs of all learners. We’re building a powerful tomorrow by boldly changing the trajectory of public higher education to position ourselves for growth, increased access, and to meet economic and workforce development needs. Together we’re honoring our history, investing in today, and building a powerful tomorrow. That’s the power of three.