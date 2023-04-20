Three local schools competed at the Molly Dry Invitational Track and Field Meet on Thursday, April 13 at Mansfield University. North-Penn Mansfield, Wellsboro and Williamson all participated in the event.
There were multiple personal and meet records set over the course of the day. Kristian Mizdail (Williamson) finished second in the 1600 meter run, coming in under the pervious meet record. The previous record was set by an athlete who went on the run track at Division I Syracuse. Mizdail has a bright future in track and field.
Notable performances include:
Boys
Dillon Boyce (Wellsboro) places fifth in the 200 meter dash. Johnathan Carl (Wellsboro) and Elias Kaufman (Williamson) placed second and fourth respectively in the 400 meter run. In the 800 meter run Owen Cummings (Williamson) finished first, Nathaniel Welch (Williamson) was third and Zack Wilcox (NPM) was fourth. Kristian Mizdail (meet record) and Owen Cummings both from Williamson finished second and third in the 1600 meter run and first and second in the 3200. In the 110 meter hurdles Duncan Kerr (Williamson) and Micah Vickery (Wellsboro) finished second and fifth. Kerr (Williamson) also finished first in the 300 meter hurdles. In the 4X100 meter relay, North-Penn Mansfield finished third while Wellsboro ended up fifth. Williamson finished second in the 4X400 meter relay. Brody Burleigh (NPM) placed fourth in the shot put and second in the javelin. While Jett Harold (NPM) finished fourth in the Javelin. Wyatt Gastrock (Wellsboro) ended up fifth in the discus. In the high jump Kyle Mosher (Wellsboro) placed fourth. Gavin Close (Williamson) placed second in the pole vault. Aiden Gehman (Wellsboro) finished second in both the long jump and triple jump. Brayden Johnson (NPM) placed fifth in the long jump. Zack Wilcox (NPM) ended up fourth in the triple jump.
Girls
Madeline Gage (Wellsboro) earned a third place finish in the 2000 meter steeplechase. Tierney Patterson (NPM) placed fourth in the discus. Annika Gehman (Wellsboro) placed fifth in the high jump and third in the triple jump.