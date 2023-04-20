Three local schools competed at the Molly Dry Invitational Track and Field Meet on Thursday, April 13 at Mansfield University. North-Penn Mansfield, Wellsboro and Williamson all participated in the event.

There were multiple personal and meet records set over the course of the day. Kristian Mizdail (Williamson) finished second in the 1600 meter run, coming in under the pervious meet record. The previous record was set by an athlete who went on the run track at Division I Syracuse. Mizdail has a bright future in track and field.

Tags