All three local track and field teams competed on Thursday, April 14 at Mansfield University for the Molly Dry Invitational where the Williamson boys took home top honors during the competition as a team to headline the day.
The Williamson boys scored 88.5 points to take home the win and were led by strong performances across the board.
Owen Cummings continued his impressive senior season with a win in the 1600-meter run (4:32.89) with his teammates Kristian Mizdail (4:35.27) taking home a third-place finish in the event and Nathaniel Welch (4:42.56) finishing in seventh to round out their top performers in the event.
Cummings also was able to grab top ten finishes in both the 800-meter run where he took third place with a time of 2:03.84 and the 3200-meter run where he claimed eighth with a time of 10:44.34.
Mizdail also took home two more top-five finishes on the day with a fourth-place finish in the 800-meter and a fifth-place finish in the 3200-meter run as well.
Welch rounded his day out with two more top tens as well with a sixth-place finish in the 800-meter run (2:05.10) and a seventh-place finish in the 3200-meter run (10:35.43) as well.
Also picking up wins for the Williamson group were Duncan Kerr (42.28) in the 300-meter hurdles, and Elias Kaufman (52.83) who also took home the top spot in the 400-meter.
Kerr was also able to take home a top-five finish in the 110-meter hurdle while being part of the 4x400-meter relay team along with Kaufmann, Skylar Hughes, and Michael Lewis who took home fifth place with a time of 3:40.78.
In the field events, Fletcher Good carved out two top-five finishers in the high jump, where he finished fourth with a jump of 5-feet and four inches, and the triple jump where he took home fifth place as well.
His brother Elliot Good also took home a top-five finish in the pole vault event where he jumped nine feet and six inches which were good for fifth place.
Also with a strong showing in the field events was Mason Kelsey who took fourth in the long jump (19-feet, 2.25 inches) and in the javelin where he took sixth with a throw of 133 feet and three inches.
The Lady Warriors, who took home 10th place during the invite, were led by Rennee Abbot who claimed third in the discus event with a throw of 79 feet and six inches to post the best finish for her team.
Chelsea Hungerford took home two top-five finishes with a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.42 and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles as well with a time of 17.76.
Also with top-five finishes for the Lady Warriors were Kyra Daley who finished fifth in the 400-meter and Ryan Slusser who took fifth in the pole vault with a seven-foot jump.
For the Wellsboro team, the boys were able to claim 15th place and were led by top ten finishes from Wyatt Gastrock who placed fourth in the discus with a throw of (119 feet and six inches, Dillon Boyce who took fourth in the 200-meter with a time of 24.62, and Spencer Wetzel who finished eighth in the pole vault with a nine-foot jump.
The girls had just four athletes take home top 10 finishes during the meet and were headlined by a stellar outing from freshman Annika Gehman tied for third in the high jump with a four foot and eight-inch jump and eighth in the long jump with a jump of 14-2.25.
Madeline Gage would take home fourth in the 2000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:01.65 and Madeline Bryant finished eighth.
The last team in attendance was the NP-Mansfield Tigers who had just three athletes on the boys’ team claiming top-ten finishes on the day.
Headlining the group was standout Noah Shedden who took home sixth place for his team in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:25:61.
Brody Burleigh was able to take a top-three finish in the javelin event with a 140-foot and five-inch throw.
Caiden Alexander took fourth in the triple jump with a 38-foot and 6.5-inch jump while his teammate Zach Wilcox also finished in the top ten with an eighth-place finish in the event.
Mansfield’s 4x100 meter relay team of Jett Harold, Brady Stetter, Jackson Brion, and Caiden Alexander also were able to make their mark on the day and had the best finish for their team with a second-place finish in the event.
The Lady Tigers had just one athlete take home a top-10 finish with Tierney Patterson leading the charge for her team with a sixth-place finish in the javelin event with an 88-foot and eight-inch throw.