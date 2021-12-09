Freshmen Edward Marshall and Abigail Taylor made there Mansfield University Track and Field debuts and came away with new school records in the 60m dash and Triple Jump, on Saturday Dec. 4 at the Bison Opener on Bucknell’s campus.
Taylor shattered the triple jump record hitting a top mark of 11.40 meters on her final jump. She bests Katie Foster’s record from 2008. Taylor finished fourth in the meet with that mark.
Marshall notched the record in the finals, darting across the finish line with a time of 7.01. That puts him a top the record board surpassing Justen Johnson 2012 record by 0.01 seconds. Marshall finished fifth in the race.
Sean Ringgold also rose up the 60m dash hitting a fastest time of 7.03 seconds in the preliminaries. That puts him squarely in third right behind Johnsons time. Ringgold finished the finals with a 7.08 second time to take seventh. Both Ringgold and Marshall hit PSAC qualifying times.
Ringgold also competed in the 200-meter dash. He collected a third place finish with a time of 22.69 seconds, which is the second fastest time in program history. It also qualifies Ringgold for the PSAC Championships.
Aaron Thomas, Marshall, and Jackson Doughty finished the 200-meter dash with close times hitting 24.34, 24.48, and 24.53 respectively.
Sophomore Island Blanche, freshmen Aaliyah Serrano and Nadia Simpson and Sophomore Magi Ernest all competed in the 60m dash finishing with times of 8.08, 8.08, 8.23, and 8.79 respectively.
Serrano, Blanche and Simpson all retuned for the 200-meter dash. Serrano finished 4th in the race with a 26.44 second mark. Blanche and Simpson hit solid times with 27.44 and 28.55 seconds.
Junior Kory Wharton and senior Donoven Cook hit solid marks in the long jump and finishing second (6.79m) and fourth (6.68m) on the day. The latter being a new PR for Cook.
Junior Madison Fox finished eighth in the High Jump with a height of 1.50m. Senior Caden Fisher finished fifth in the 60m Hurdles with his best time being 8.98 seconds.
The Mounties take a break for the holiday, but are back in action Jan. 15 as they travel to Edinboro University to compete in the Al Hall Freedom Games.