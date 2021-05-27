After bringing home a pair of All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) 1st-Team honors a week ago, seniors Tyler Melko and Hunter DePrimo earned another honor on Friday afternoon, May 21 when they were named to the 2nd-Team National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Atlantic All-Region Team.
Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of the sport.
Melko and DePrimo were two of 14 athletes to bring home the honor from the PSAC. The seniors are also the first pair of teammates to earn NCBWA All-Region since Eric Baker and DJ Hoshauer did so in 2005. Anthony Renz ‘15 was the last Mountaineer to be named to an All-Region squad.
DePrimo, a 1st-Team All-PSAC East Starting Pitcher, started in all nine games he appeared in, DePrimo went 6-3 with a 3.98 ERA, six complete games and 83 strikeouts (2nd PSAC). The right-hander ranked second in the PSAC in complete games and seventh in wins. The best start of his career came in the final as he allowed just one run and notched 15 strikeouts (1st PSAC) against Shepherd to earn NCBWA DII Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Week.
Melko, a 1st-Team All-PSAC East Utility Player, started all 36 games in either left field or at first base. Melko finished the season batting .313 (35-for-112) with 24 runs, four doubles, 11 homers, 28 RBI and a .643 slugging percentage. The senior finished sixth in the PSAC in home runs, 20th in RBI and 18th in slugging percentage.