The Mansfield University Track and Field team will host the 17th Annual “Molly Dry Invitational” in honor of Mansfield University’s first track and field coach.
This upcoming spring’s date is Thursday April 14th with a start time of 2:00 PM. We chose Thursday again this upcoming year because of the positive feedback from our last event. For the teams who have been attending regularly, thank you for coming and your continued support. For the teams who may be new or have been away a year or two, we would love to welcome you back! As we have a new head coach (Jamal Johnson), we are staying true to some of our traditions, while improving to increase interest, attendance, and overall experience. We will have a LED video board to give real-time live results after each event. As we get closer to the date I will update everyone about more changes!
When: April 14, 2022. 2 pm for Field Events; 3:30 Pm for running events
Facility: 8 Lane All-Weather Track, rubberized javelin runway, concrete discus and shot ring. Separate runways for all horizontal jumps.
Timing: Leone Timing. Fully Automatic Timing with LED Video Board for live-results
Entries: Will be limited to 3 individuals (1 relay) per event per team but will consider performances for exceptional (state level) additional performers. 2 entries for javelin and discus. Meet registration can be found online at pa.milesplit.com or at the link below.
Entry Fee: $20 per individual; $50 per relay up to $200.00 per team per gender. No refund for scratches or non-participants after entry deadline.
Have checks made out to MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY TRACK AND FIELD. You can bring the checks with you or mail them to:
Jamal Johnson
Decker G-10
Mansfield University
Mansfield PA 16933
We will also be updating everyone with our University Covid protocols as we get closer to the date. This information is fluid and may change over time.
If you have any questions regarding anything, my office number is phone 570-662-4638. My preferred method of contact is email at jajohnson@mansfield.edu