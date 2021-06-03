Mansfield University track and field senior Rob Robbins achieved 1st-Team All-American status after finishing fifth in the men’s javelin throw at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday morning, May 29.
Robbins top throw was 70.42 meters, which improves on his Mansfield University record he set back on May 1.
Robbins was in the second flight and hit that mark to push him into the finals on his final throw of round one. The Athens native was locked into second place heading into the final round.
His throws that landed in the final round were of 62.76 and 65.18. Robbins sat in third until Pittsburg State’s Joshua Hudiburg and MSU-Billings Beau Ackerman hit dramatic final throws of 72.18 meters and 70.67 meters, respectively.
Robbins is the 22nd All-American in program history. The Mounties last All-American was Hunter Watkins in 2017 after he finished 12th in the javelin. The last Mansfield 1st-Team All-American was Mike Robinson in 2014.