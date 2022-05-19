ATHENS – The NP-Mansfield boys and girls track and field teams’ compete here on Friday, May 13 where they came away with a sixth-place team finish for the boys with 60 points and a ninth-place finish for the girls with 24.5 points.
The boys’ team was led in the running events by a strong overall day from Noah Shedden, who was able to come away with strong finishes in two long-distance runs, claiming fifth place in the 800-meter (2:08.25) and in the 1600-meter run where he took fourth place with a time of 4:42.24.
Mansfield would also receive some strong outings in the 400-meter dash where they had two freshmen runners crack the top ten with Brayden Johnson (56.3) and Cedric Miller (56.56) finishing in fifth and sixth place respectively for the Tigers.
Johnson would also grab another top ten finish as he took 10th in the 200-meter dash as well with a time of 25.23.
Sophomore Zach Wilcox would also put together a strong showing in the 800-meter run and took ninth with a time of 2:14.59.
In the hurdle events, Mansfield had just one runner take a top-ten spot with senior Gaven Sexauer taking fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.87.
The Tigers would also take top-five finishes in both relay events where they finished fifth in the 4x100-meter relay (46.76) and fifth in the 4x400 (3:51.41).
In the jumping events, freshman Brady Stetter would be the top Tiger performer as he grabbed fifth in the long jump (19-07.50) while senior Caiden Alexander would put together a strong all-around showing where he took 12th in both the high jump (5-02.00) and the long jump (18-07.00) while taking the best finish in the triple jump for the Tigers with a sixth-place jump of 38-02.00.
The Tigers did most of their damage in the javelin event on the day where they had three throwers crack the top ten with Jett Harold (144-04.00) winning the event and junior Brody Burleigh finishing in second place (144.11.00) with Sexauer close behind in fifth place with a throw of 131-11.00.
Burleigh would also put together a fine day in the shot put event, where he took the top spot for his team in seventh place with a throw of 39-11.00.
For the Lady Tigers during the day, the runners would be led by Tessa Mitchell in the 100-meter dash where she took an eighth-place finish with a time of 13.94, and Anna Kennedy in the 200-meter dash where she finished seventh with a time of 28.86 to round out the top sprinters for the Mansfield girls.
In the long-distance running events, Mansfield would receive a strong day from Ella Farrer, who took ninth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:14.71, and Addison Farrer, who took fifth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 6:02.05, and Madalyn Farrer who claimed 11th in the 3200-meter run with a time of 15:28.12.
In the field events, junior Darby Stetter would showcase her all-around ability in the jumping events where she would take seventh in the high jump with a 4-04.00 mark, ninth in the long jump with a 13-10.00 jump, and 10th in the triple jump with a 29-07.00 mark as well.
In the throwing events, Mansfield would get a lift from sophomore Tierney Patterson who was phenomenal in the discus where she claimed second place with an 84-03.00 throw while also taking seventh in the javelin (83-07.00), and 11th in the shot put with a 26-02.00 mark to lead her team.
The Mansfield boys and girls track and field teams will be back in action on Thursday, May 19, and Saturday, May 21 for the PIAA District 4 Class AA meet at the Williamsport High School.
Preliminary events will be held on Thursday, May 19 starting at 6 p.m. while the finals will be held on Saturday, May 19 starting at 9 a.m. in Williamsport.