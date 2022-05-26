WILLIAMSPORT – The NP-Mansfield Tigers track and field teams’ traveled here for the PIAA District 4 Class AA Track and Field Championships on Thursday, May 18, and Saturday, May 20 where they had six individuals compete, the boys 4x100-meter relay team with Noah Shedden coming away with the only medal for the Tigers on the day.
On Thursday, Mansfield would have just four athletes competing with Brody Burleigh, Jett Harold, and Brady Stetter all in attendance for the boys’ team.
Burleigh would compete in both the javelin and the shot put where he finished strong in the javelin event with a throw of 145 feet for 11th place while finishing in 23rd in the shot put event with a 37-foot and four-inch throw in the event.
Also throwing for Mansfield was Harold, who also competed in the javelin event where he finished in 16th place with a 140-foot and four-inch throw.
Stetter would be the lone jumper competing for Mansfield on the day and finished 20th in the long jump with a mark of 18-feet and 2.5 inches.
The only Lady Tiger competing on the day was Tierney Patterson and in her lone event, the discus would capture 11th place with a throw of 80-feet and 11 inches to cap off the day for the Mansfield team.
On Saturday, Mansfield would see a few more athletes in attendance to compete, and senior Shedden leading the way as he was able to garner the only medal for his team during the meet with a fifth-place finish in the 3200-meter run with an extremely impressive time of 10:01.16.
Shedden would continue his excellent day in the distance runs, and in the 1600-meter run would take home 11th (4:48.42) to round out his day.
The first relay team in attendance on the day for the Tigers was their boys’ 4x100-meter team of Stetter, Jackson Brion, and Brayden Johnson who were able to grab 10th place with a time of 46.63 the day.
Also with a strong showing for the boys’ team was Zach Wilcox, who competed in an impressive three different events on the day and took 19th in the triple jump with a 36-foot and 11.75-inch jump, and 12th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.36.
He was also part of the 4x400-meter relay team that claimed 13th place with a time of 3:46.49 including teammates of Johnson, Harold, and Cedric Miller.
The final individual athlete in attendance for the boys was Caiden Alexander, who capped off his athletic career with a solid 37-foot and 5.25-inch jump in the triple jump event that put him in the 18th-place spot.
The girls would have just two athletes competing on Saturday as Patterson would compete once again where she took 24th in the javelin event with a throw of 74-feet and six inches to round out her solid performance at Districts.
Darby Stetter would be the last female athlete to compete at the meet and was able to grab 20th place in the high jump event with a four-foot and six-inch jump.
The Tigers had no athletes qualify for the State Meet this week and their season came to a close in the PIAA D4 Class AA Track and Field Championships.