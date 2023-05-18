The Wellsboro Boys Track team finished 4th overall with 90 points, six points behind 3rd place Wyalusing, at the NTL Track & Field Championships at Athens on Friday, May 12.
Williamson finished 1st overall with 136 points, Troy was 2nd (99) and Athens was 5th (87).
Freshman Jonathan Carl finished 4th in the 100m (11.91) and won the 400m (51.29), sophomore Micah Vickery was 3rd in the 110m hurdles (17.28) and 4th in the 300m hurdles (45.14), junior Dillion Boyce was 7th in the 200m (24.27), freshman Jude Cuneo (2:15.38) was 8th in the 800m, freshman Max Macias (5:03.43) was 8th in the 1600m, and freshman Henry Whitney was 14th in the 3200m (12:34.90).
Senior Kyle Mosher took 2nd overall in the high jump (5-ft, 10) while Vickery tied for 6th (5-ft, 4), senior Specer Wetzel (10-ft) was 6th in the pole vault with teammate Gabe Carpenter (9-ft, 6) right behind him in 7th, senior Aiden Gehman (20-ft, 3.25) and sophomore Micaiah Fitch (19-ft, 11.25) were 3rd and 4th in the long jump, and Gehman (40-ft, 11.5) finished 3rd in the triple jump.
Junior Noah Morey was 7th in the discus (114-ft, 4) and 3rd in the javelin (150-ft, 7), junior Watson Feil (143-ft, 4) was 4th in the javelin, senior Wyatt Gastrock (33-ft, 8) was 16th in the shot put.
The Wellsboro Girls Track team finished 7th overall at the NTL Track & Field Championships at Athens on Friday, May 12.
Athens took home the win with 154 points, followed by Wyalusing (132.5), Northeast Bradford (92), Towanda (81), Canton (76), Troy (61), Wellsboro (46.5), Sayre (22), North Penn-Mansfield (18.5) and Williamson (11.5).
Senior Kate DeCamp was 16th in the 100m (14.07) and 15th in the 200m (29.25), junior Sara Seeling (18.51) and senior Liliana Cuneo (18.97) were 7th and 8th in the 100m hurdles, Seeling was 3rd in the 300m hurdles (51.89), freshman Olivia Gage (1:17.17) was 19th in the 400m, senior Madeline Gage was 14th in the 800m (2:57.70) and 11th in the 1600m (6:27.99), and junior Madison Robbins (16:06.23) was 13th in the 3200m.
Sophomore Annie Gehman was 3rd in the high jump (4-ft, 8), freshman Megan Mosher (5-ft, 6) was 11th in the pole vault, Gehman was 4th in the long jump (16-ft, 2.5) and won the triple jump (34-ft, 8).
Junior Hannah Gilmour (77-ft, 6.5) was 8th in the discus, Seeling (86-ft, 9) was 6th in the javelin, and junior Grace Harlan (29-ft, 4) was 5th in the shot put.
The teams will be back in action at next week’s District IV championships, starting Thursday evening at Williamsport High School.
NTL Boys Championship
- Williamson — 136
- Troy — 99
- Wyalusing — 96
- Wellsboro — 90
- Athens — 87
- North Penn-Mansfield — 72
- Northeast Bradford, Canton — 38
- Towanda — 28
- Sayre — 17
NTL Girls Championship
- Athens — 154
- Wyalusing — 132.5
- Northeast Bradford — 92
- Towanda — 81
- Canton — 76
- Troy — 61
- Wellsboro — 46.5
- Sayre — 22
- North Penn-Mansfield — 18.5
- Williamson — 11.5