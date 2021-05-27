Mansfield University track and field junior Sean Ringgold and senior Rob Robbins earned All-Region honors for the 2021 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field season, announced on Friday, May 21 by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Ringgold earned All-Region status for the 200-meter dash while Robbins picked up the honor in the javelin throw. Top-5 individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, in addition to each of the members of a top-3 ranked relay team.
Only USTFCCCA member programs are eligible for awards.
Ringgold claimed gold in the 200-meter dash, finishing with his personal best time of 21.82 at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Championships (PSAC). Ringgold came into the meet ranked fourth in the event and his time is the third fastest in program history. It was only the second time the junior competed in the race.
Ringgold also brought home an All-PSAC finish in the 400-meter dash crossing the line in second with a time of 49.47.
Robbins set the Mansfield University track and field program-record with a throw of 68.14 meters at the Paul Kaiser Classic on April 24.
He followed that up at Lock Haven with a top throw of 69.40 meters, improving the program record and setting the facility record at LHU. The throw has him seeded seventh in the javelin for the NCAA DII National Championships on May 27-29 at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan.
The senior then claimed a gold medal at the PSAC Championships with a top throw of 67.43 meters.