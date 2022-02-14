Senior Sean Ringgold broke a ten-year record in the 200-meter dash to highlight the Mansfield University track and field team on day two of the VMI Winter Classic on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Ringgold's record setting time was 22.31 in his race and finished 13th in the competition. It breaks the time set by Justen Johnson in 2012 (22.34). That mark also places him fifth in the PSAC.
Freshman Aliyah Serrano had a top-five performance in the 200-meter dash crossing the line tied fifth in 25.78. That time is the third fastest 200-meter dash in school history for the women's side. Junior Skylar Brown set a PR in that same race finishing 27th with a 27.36.
Senior Donoven Cook collected a top ten finish clawing out ninth in the Long Jump, hitting his best mark of 6.72 meters.
Freshman Seth Neal opened the day finishing 36th in the mile run with a time of 4:49.09. On the women's side, sophomore Tedra Harrison was the top Mountie in 30th with 5:51.08. Freshman Angie Colon (33rd, 5:52.58), junior Shelby Alexander (36th, 6:01.23), and freshman Carri Claypool (37th, 6:02.70) rounded out Mansfield's finishers.
Freshman David Wootten was the top Mountie in the 3K, finishing 26th with a time of 9:10.21. Sophomore Abraham Calderon and freshman Isaac Showers took 29th (9:32.90) and 30th (9:40.42) respectively.
A Mansfield distance medley relay team took seventh place with a group time of 12:04.86.
The Mountaineers have one final stop before the PSAC Championships as they travel to Lewisburg Pa. to take part in the Bucknell Tune-up on Saturday, Feb. 19.