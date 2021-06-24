Mansfield University Track and Field senior javelin thrower Rob Robbins continued his run of postseason accolades after being named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Year, voted on by head coaches and announced by the conference office on Wednesday afternoon, June 16.
Robbins becomes the third Mountaineer to take home the PSAC Field Athlete of the Year honor and is the first Mountie to win the award since 2008 when Mike Gray was given the distinction. He also becomes the sixth Mountaineer male athlete to win a major PSAC Outdoor Track and Field award, with the last one being Hunter Watkins earning Freshman of the Year in 2017.
Native of Athens, Pa., Robbins found himself on top of the Mansfield record books early after a throw of 68.14 meters in his first meet of the season. He continued to move up in the nation’s ranking after setting a new Lock Haven University facility record (69.40 meters) and taking home the PSAC Championship in the javelin throw with a mark of 67.43 meters.
His best throw of the season came at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, where he finished fifth earning All-American honors and resetting the Mansfield record at 70.42 meters.
Robbins joined the Mountaineers as a graduate transfer in 2020 with a season of competition remaining after receiving a medical hardship waiver following his junior season with Cornell University.
Seton Hill’s Samuel Hartman was named PSAC Athlete of the Year, Shippensburg’s Drew Dailey was named PSAC Rookie of the Year and Dave Osanitsch of Shippensburg was named PSAC Coach of the Year.