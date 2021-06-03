North Penn-Mansfield junior athlete Noah Shedden competed in the PIAA State track and field meet on Friday, May 29 and Saturday May 30 in the 3,200-meter run and as the only Mansfield athlete in attendance, was able to nab a 16th place finish in the event.
Shedden was able to finish in a time of 10:05.99, which is one of his best performances of the season so far.
Shedden was the best long-distance runner in the Northern Tier League in 2021, and had top-six times in every long-distance running events with a sixth place best time in the 800-meter run (12:14.90), the fourth-best time in the 1,600-meter run (4:44.41) and the top time in the 3,200-meter run (10:10.85) which he crushed in the postseason by nearly five seconds.
Shedden will be a runner to watch in his senior season, with 11 of the 15 runners ahead of him during the meet all set to graduate and putting him as one of the top 3,200-meter run performers left in the state of PA.
He would rank fifth in terms of returning runners in the 2022 season.