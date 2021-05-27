WILLIAMSPORT — The North Penn-Mansfield boys and girls track and field team was once again led by junior Noah Shedden at the District 4 Track Meet on Thursday, May 20 and Saturday, May 22 and he was the lone athlete to punch a ticket to the State Competition for Mansfield.
Shedden was able to take a third-place finish in the long-distance 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:10:15, and initially wasn’t qualified for the meet, but the second place finisher conceded his spot at States giving way for Shedden to get an opportunity to compete.
He also competed in the 1,600-meter run where he finished seventh with a time of 4:46:45 and was the top performer for the Mansfield boys.
Also competing in the two-day event was Caiden Alexander who finished 14th overall in the triple jump with a distance of 37 feet and eight inches, 18th in the long jump with a jump of 17 feet and five inches, 18th in the high jump going five feet three inches, while also competing in the 4x100-meter relay where his team finished 15th with a time of 48.04.
The 4x100 team consisted of Alexander, Jackson Brion, Daniel Lawrence and Jett Harold.
The Tigers throwers were led by Brody Burleigh who had a fifth place finish in the javelin with a 150-foot, 11-inch throw in the event.
Also competing in the javelin was Gaven Sexauer who took the 21st place finish throwing 125 feet and nine inches.
Also with a solid throwing day on Saturday was Daniel Bates who had a 114-foot and 10-inch discus throw which gave him a 10th-place finish.
The only Lady Tigers competing in the District Meet were their 4x100-relay team of Emelia June, Tessa Mitchell, Shaniyah Sparrow and Sophia Domenech who had an 18th place finish, their 4x400-relay team of Sparrow, Domenech, Ella Farrer and Grace Farrer which had a 15th place finish and Addison Farrer, who competed in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:03:20, which was good for a 22nd place finish.
Shedden, the lone state-qualifier for Mansfield, will compete at Shippensburg University on Friday, May 28 in the 3,200-meter run.