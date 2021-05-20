ATHENS — The North Penn-Mansfield boys and girls track and field team was led by a dominant performance by junior Noah Shedden who took home an area-best two wins for boys track and field as he swept the long-distance events with a win in 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter run.
In the 1,600-meter run, Shedden won with a time of 4:44:41 and led the entirety of the race. In the 3,200, the results were the same as he finished in 10 minutes and 36:27 seconds to win by over 10 seconds and sweep the longest-running events of the day.
The Mansfield boys only came away with those two wins, four top-three finishes and six top-five finishes on the day,.
The other standout for the Tigers was Caiden Alexander, who took home a second place finish in the triple jump event with a 40-foot and five-inch jump fifth in the high jump with a five-foot four-inch jump and seventh place in the long jump as he went 19-feet and one inch to help lead his team.
Other top performers for the Mansfield boys were Brody Bulriegh who took second place in the javelin with an impressive mark of 146-feet and three inches while also taking 15th place in the discus and 14th place in the shot put.
Gavin Sexaur also grabbed a fifth place spot in the javelin event with a 132-foot and five-inch throw.
The girl’s team had five top-five finishes on the day with Grace Farrer taking a fifth place finish in the 400-meter with a time of 1:07:84, Ella Farrer taking fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:43:92, Madalyn Farrer taking fifth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 15:53:39 and Addison Farrer who was the only girl for Mansfield to take two top-five finishes with a fourth place finish in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:09:92 and a fifth place finish in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:02:65.
Mansfield will have the athletes who qualified for the District 4 Championships compete on Thursday, May 20 in Williamsport.
