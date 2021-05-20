There haven’t been many athletes who have come through the Williamson Warrior track and field program quite like senior Charly Slusser.
Slusser has been an anomaly in terms of accomplishments for an athlete in the Warrior uniform, and during her Northern Tier League Coaches Invitational Meet performance, she once again showed to be one of the best around in terms of overall athleticism, winning two events and claiming a second place finish in the other.
“I can’t think of, since I’ve coached, an individual who has been to the State Meet as much as she has,” Williamson Warriors Track and Field Coach Aaron Wooster said. “Hopefully she makes it again this year, but I haven’t really seen this, especially when she was a freshman, so as far as all of that goes she ranks pretty high as an athlete to me.”
Even in the event she didn’t win, the 100-meter dash, she had the best time of the day in the event in her first heat of 13.22 seconds.
Though it isn’t her strongest event, she is still one of the best, if not the best, in the area in the 100-meter and has a chance to make some noise as a sprinter as well as a jumper.
“I think there is a possibility I could place (in the 100-meter dash) if I got my time down to the low 13’s like I did,” Slusser said. “But I’m hoping that since I only have two events that day it should work in my favor.”
Slusser has reached the State level of competition every year she has competed, and with how she has performed this season, it should be expected she will once again get the chance to compete with the top athletes in Pennsylvania during this postseason.
“Honestly, I didn’t,” Slusser said of thinking she would ever be able to accomplish all she has as an athlete. “I went into it and kind of was just like ‘Oh, I’ll do this for fun.’ After that, I started actually winning things and it felt good. I started working harder and harder and it got me to where I am at right now.”
The work she has put in has shown, as Slusser has been able to jump to new heights and distances in Williamson history and has become one of the premier NTL athletes during her high school career.
“She takes a lot of pride in doing her absolute best,” Wooster said. “She prepares physically at practices but I know she also preps mentally. She studies stuff and she is a true student athlete. She just takes things to heart.”
During the NTL Coaches Meet, Slusser demolished the competition and toppled a long-standing Williamson record in the long jump with a jaw-dropping jump of 16-feet and 11 inches, almost 11 inches further than the second place finisher.
“It meant a lot to me and I’m hoping to beat it again at Districts,” Slusser said on setting the new mark for long jump in school history. “But it’s just a really great feeling.”
Slusser credited her ability to top the mark to not only the work she put in but also being able to compete on a better track as well.
“I was really excited to compete down here because we don’t have a synthetic track,” Slusser said. “I’m never going to PR on our track, so it was really exciting.”
She also was dominant in the high jump, jumping five feet and two inches, and despite not jumping to the best of her ability on the day could have easily cleared an extra four to six inches if not for the condensed nature of her events and a few issues in her form.
“I’m working a lot on form because that’s a big thing,” Slusser said on improving her high jump for Districts. “I have the height, it’s just the form. I’m working a lot on endurance to help me be able to go from event to event.”
She has been practicing at the Wellsboro facilities in the week leading up to Districts so she can be ready to head to Williamsport and possibly crack her own Williamson record and re-write the history books one more time.
“It was a really cool moment,” Wooster said. “Since I’ve been coaching I’ve had several people break school records, but it was super cool to see that she broke that one because that one was pretty old.”
Now Slusser will have a chance to compete with the very best in District 4 on Thursday, May 20 and Saturday, May 22, and has a good chance to not only place and move on to States, but to possibly pick up some golden hardware at the event.
“As for placing at States, I haven’t looked outside the NTL and Districts,” Wooster said. “I know there are some pretty impressive marks at the State level. As far as Districts go, I think she has a really good chance of winning those two events, the long jump and the high jump.”
With the stage set for the senior athlete, she is more than ready for the challenge of competing with the best around, and with her being ranked second in the district in both long and high jump, has a good chance of possibly taking home some first place finishes to Williamson.
“I want to qualify in both long and high jump for States,” Slusser said. “I want to win both of those events, it would be awesome. I’m ranked second in both so that’d be great.”
As her career winds down for the Warriors, look for her to take things to the next level as she continues on in the postseason and college as Slusser continues to shatter expectations of an area athlete.
“It definitely feels really great,” Slusser said. “I’m sad that it’s coming to an end, but I’m excited to see what I can do after high school.”