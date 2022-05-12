All three local track and field teams competed in the Coudersport Invitational on Friday, May 6 and the Williamson Warrior boys track and field team continued their undefeated season as they took home first place as a team on the day with a score of 132.
The Lady Warriors team also put together a strong showing as they had a seventh-place finish which was good for the top for any local team as they accumulated a score of 35.
Also in attendance were the Wellsboro Hornets boys and girls teams and the boys finished with a sixth-place finish with a score of 37 while the girls finished in eighth place with a score of 27.20.
The NP-Mansfield team also put together a solid afternoon on the day as the boys’ team finished with a final score of 47 which was good for fifth place while the girls took home 12th-place with a score of 19.2.
The Williamson boys were led by strong all-around performances across the board as usual and had a multitude of top-three finishers on the day including their 4x800-meter relay team taking a third-place finish and a second-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay, and a first-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay () as well.
In the individual events, Duncan Kerr would grab two top-three finishes in the 100-meter hurdles where he took third place (17.48 seconds), and a first place in the 300-meter hurdles where he clocked in a time of 40.90 seconds.
In the 1600-meter run, Williamson showed off their impressive long-distance runners where they took three of the top four spots with Owen Cummings taking second (4:30:00), Kristian Mizdail finishing third (4:37.53), and Nathaniel Welch claiming fourth (4:40.43).
Cummings would also take second in the 3200-meter run (9:51.94) and Welch would take first overall in the 800-meter run (2:03.67).
Elias Kaufman would take second place in the 400-meter dash (52.83) and Mizdail would also take a third-place finish in the 800-meter run (2:11.86), and the 3200-meter run (9:53.03) as well for the Warriors.
Williamson would claim another first-place finish in the high jump with Fletcher Good clearing five feet and four inches to pick up the victory.
His brother Elliot Good would also grab the first place finish on the day as the senior would jump nine feet in the pole vault to grab the win.
The Lady Warriors were led by a strong day from Chelsea Hungerford who grabbed first place in the 100-meter hurdles (17.25), and the 300-meter hurdles (52.43) to help the Lady Warriors on the day.
Kyra Daley would also grab a top-three finish on the day as she took third in the 400-meter dash (1:05.98).
The Wellsboro boys were led by Jack Poirier who took a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash (11.70) and third place in the 200-meter dash (24.33) while Noah Morey captured the only other top-three individual performance as he grabbed third place in the javelin throw with a 121-foot effort.
The Wellsboro boys also got the win in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 46.7 seconds.
The girls only had one top-three finisher with senior Emma Coolidge leading the charge with a first-place finish in the shot put with an impressive throw of 28-feet and nine inches to lead her team.
NP-Mansfield was led by a top-three finish in the 4x100-meter relay where they claimed third with a time of 47.67 on the day.
Individually, Zach Wilcox would grab second place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:10:47 and fourth in the triple jump with a jump of 37-feet and 10 inches.
Noah Shedden would take fourth in the 3200-meter run and the only first-place finisher for the Mansfield boys would come from Jett Harold who took first in the javelin throw with a dominating 142-foot and 10-inch effort.
For the Lady Tigers, Addison Farrer would grab fifth in the 1600-meter run (6:04.06) while Ella Farrer would take fourth in the 800-meter run (2:43.52) as well.
Tierney Patterson would turn in the top day as a thrower for the Mansfield girls and take fourth in the discus throw (78-5), seventh in the shot put (26-3), and 12th in the javelin throw (76-9).
The Mansfield girls would also pick up a third-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay (47.67) and fourth in the 4x400-meter relay (4:46.53).
All three teams will be back in action on Friday, May 13 as they travel to Sayre for the NTL Coaches Invitational at the Athens Area High School with a start time of 2 p.m.