Fresh off a PIAA Class AA State Championship performance in the 4x800-meter relay, Williamson’s Nathaniel Welch will continue his running career with the Bloomsburg University Huskies.
“Getting along with the coach was the biggest part of deciding on where I wanted to go,” Welch said of his decision to attend Bloomsburg. “I believe that Bloom’s coaches have the ability to help me get the most out of my collegiate career. And I believe it all boils down to how much the athlete puts in, is how much you’re going to get out of it. “
He will be competing on the track and field team and the cross-country team this upcoming season.
With a new set of challenges ahead of him — Welch has big goals heading into the next sector of his career.
As an athlete who has always pushed himself and shown constant improvement throughout, he expects himself to achieve great things when he hits the track in Bloomsburg.
“Well I don’t want to spoil too much, but I will say I have some times set and my years planned out,” Welch said of his goals. “I’m more motivated than ever. I’m just grateful I didn’t overwork myself in high school and that I only got injured seriously once.“
Welch has put together an incredible career for the Warriors during his four years, and in his senior season, he racked up a plethora of big-time finishes.
In NTL competition, Welch would capture some high podium spots his senior year with three total top-ten finishes with a second-place finish in the 3200-meter run and a second-place finish in the 800-meter run.
He was also part of the top-finishing 4x800-meter relay team at NTL’s.
In Districts, the senior runner also shined, with a sixth-place finish in the 3200-meter run, a third-place finish in the 800-meter dash, and another first-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay before heading to states.
He would claim the gold in the 4x800-meter relay at states and took 29th in the 800-meter dash.
The 800-meter dash finish wasn’t indicative of his overall talent level, as he sustained a foot injury before heading to the state meet and exhausted himself to claim gold for the 4x800-meter relay team.
“I’m currently in a boot — not my decision. Because if it was, I wouldn’t be in one,” Welchs said of his current injury. “But here we are.”
Welch now has a new set of challenges, including returning from injury, competing at the next level, and showing consistent improvement — something he has showcased his entire career with the Warriors.
Though it comes as a setback, he plans on using it as a chance to prepare mentally and physically in other ways to make sure he is ready to go when the time comes.
“I’m being forced to slow down a lot, but it’s giving me time to prep for the mental side of college,” Welch said. “It gives me the ability to train other muscle groups.”
At Bloomsburg, Welch will be seeking a degree in enigneering with a minor in business and plans to attack his academic goals with the same ferocioty as his athletic ones.
I plan to major in engineering and minor in business. I plan to keep my academics on the same level of intensity as my running,” Welch said.