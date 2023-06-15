Welch signs National Letter of Intent

Nathaniel Welch officially signed his National Letter of Intent to compete at the collegiete level for Bloomsburg University this upcoming year. Pictured in the back row from left to right are Athletic Director Mark Everett, Coach Mark Dexter, Coach Jason Hungerford, and Principal William Butterfield. In the front row pictured from left to right is teammate Kristian Mizdail, Nathaniel Welch and father Jason Welch.

 photo submitted

Fresh off a PIAA Class AA State Championship performance in the 4x800-meter relay, Williamson’s Nathaniel Welch will continue his running career with the Bloomsburg University Huskies.

“Getting along with the coach was the biggest part of deciding on where I wanted to go,” Welch said of his decision to attend Bloomsburg. “I believe that Bloom’s coaches have the ability to help me get the most out of my collegiate career. And I believe it all boils down to how much the athlete puts in, is how much you’re going to get out of it. “

