The Wellsboro Hornets 4x100-meter relay team of Joe Grab, Sam Rudy, Dillon Boyce and Jack Poirier got the opportunity to compete in the PIAA State track and field meet on Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30 where they were able to take home a 19th place finish in the event.
The Wellsboro team finshed in a time of 44.69 seconds, and despite finishing in 19th place were only 0.62 seconds away from cracking the top 10.
The Wellsboro relay team put together their best outing of the season and were head and shoulders above the rest of the Northern Tier League; and their 44.69 second time in the event was 0.35 seconds faster than the second-best team in the league.
Wellsboro will return three out of four of their runners in the 2021 season, with Rudy, Boyce and Poirier all set to return.
They will only lose Grab from graduation, who played the part of anchor for their unit and will be a tough link in the chain to replace as they try to qualify for the State Meet again in the 2022 season.