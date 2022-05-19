ATHENS – The Wellsboro Hornets boys and girls track and field teams made the trip here on Friday, May 13 where the Lady Hornets would take home sixth place at the Northern Tier League Coaches Invite while the boys grabbed a seventh-place finish as well.
The girls’ team was led by an outstanding day from senior Emma Coolidge in the throwing events, and Coolidge would take home two top-two finishes on the day to help her team to a final score of 49.
Coolidge would take the top spot in the girls’ shot put with a dominating distance of 29-10.00 while also grabbing second in the javelin with a 114-02.00 throw.
Also putting together a solid outing in the throwing events was sophomore Grace Harlan who took sixth in the shot put with a 27-07.00 throw and Hannah Gilmour who cracked the top ten as well with a 26-03.00 throw that landed her in 10th place.
Gilmour also had a strong showing in the discus event where she took home ninth place with a 74-00.50 throw as well.
In the other field events, freshman Annika Gehman continued her stellar season and was the top jumper for Wellsboro where she took second in the triple jump (33-01.25), fifth in the long jump (14-10.50), and third i
In the high jump (4-08.00) in an extremely impressive day for the young athlete.
In the track events for the Wellsboro girls, they would take a top-five finish in the 4x100-meter relay, claiming third place with a time of 55.18.
Individually, Wellsboro’s Katherine DeCamp would grab an eighth-place finish in the 200-meter dash (29.21) and Emily Richardson would also crack the top ten in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:07.82.
In the hurdles, Wellsboro’s Mikaella Posada would be the lone Lady Hornet to capture a top ten finish as the junior took home sixth with a time of 54.50.
The Hornets team was headlined by a first-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay where their team would capture first place by less than second with a time of 45.54 that helped their team to a seventh-place finish with a score of 49.
In the individual running events, Wellsboro would receive another strong outing from Jack Poirier who would take second in the 100-meter dash (11.28) and second in the 200-meter dash (23.67) while his teammate Dillon Boyce would also take top tens in both events with eighth-place finishes in both the 100-meter dash (11.7) and the 200-meter dash (24.82).
In the hurdle events, Micah Vickery would grab eighth place in the 110-meter hurdles (18.91) and the 300-meter would take ninth place (48.9) for the only top ten finishes in the event.
In the field events, junior Aiden Gehman would lead the jumpers in the afternoon as he took sixth in the high jump (5-06.00), sixth in the long jump (19-06.50), and fourth in the triple jump (40-10.00) as the only top ten finishers for the Hornets’ in those events.
Spencer Wetzel would lead the way in the pole vault event with a 10-06.00 jump while freshmen River Moyer and Gabriel Carpenter would finish in eighth and ninth place respectively in the event as well.
For the throwing events, Wellsboro was led once again by Wyatt Gastrock who took eighth in the discus (106-06.00) and 13th in the javelin with a throw of 115-04.00.
Noah Morey would take 10th in the javelin with a throw of 120-08.00 while Justice Harlan would take 18th in javelin, 12th in the shot put, and 15th in the discus.
All qualifying Wellsboro athletes will be back in action on Thursday, May 19, and Saturday, May 21 at the Williamsport High School for the PIAA District 4 Class AA meet.
Thursday’s preliminaries start at 6 p.m. while the finals for the meet will be held on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.