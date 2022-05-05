WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Hornets boys and girls track and field teams hosted the Wyalusing Rams and the Canton Warriors here on Tuesday, May 3 where they both were able to capture second place during the day.
The boys’ team would fall just short of Wyalusing in team scoring, with the rams racking up 70 points as opposed to 65 from Wellsboro. Canton would take the third-place spot with a team score of 50.
The Wellsboro team would dominate the 100-meter dash during the day where Jack Poirier would lead the pack with a first-place finish and recorded a time of 11.34. The Hornets would sweep the top three spots in the event with Dillon Boyce taking second place (11.93) and Jack Bryant taking third (12.36) in one of the top events for the Wellsboro boys.
In the 200-meter dash, Wellsboro’s Poirier and Boyce would also notch the top two spots with Poirer clocking in a time of 23.51 seconds and Boyce with a time of 25.04 seconds.
Joe Busch would claim second place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.51 while Micah Vickery would take second place in both the 110-meter hurdles (18.56 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (50.84 seconds) to round out the top individual performers for the running events.
Wellsboro would also grab the first place finish in the 4x100-meter relay with the team of Poirier, Busch, Boyce, and Bryant winning the event with a time of 46.21.
In the field events, Wellsboro received the top three performances from Kyle Mosher and Aiden Gehman in the high jump events where they finished second and third with heights of 5-feet and six inches and five feet and four inches respectively.
In the pole vault, Wellsboro would capture the top spot with Spencer Wetzel finishing an entire foot above the competition with a jump of nine feet and six inches.
In the long jump, Wellsboro took the top two spots as well with Aiden Gehman recording an impressive jump of 20-feet while Poirier continued his dominant day as he finished at 18 feet and 10.5 inches for a second-place finish.
Gehman also took first place in the triple jump event where he crushed the competition with his 42-foot, four-inch jump.
Wellsboro only had two throwers crack the top three on the day with Watson Feil and Noah Morey taking second and third in the javelin throw where they threw 120 feet and five inches and 119 feet and 8.5 inches respectively.
On the girls’ side of the action, Wellsboro fell just shy of coming away with a team win as they finished with 65 points, just behind Wyalusing who finished with a total of 86.5 points. Canton finished in third place with a score of 31.5.
In the running events, Katherine DeCamp was able to grab a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.98 seconds while Emily Richardson was able to claim third place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:08:15.
Sarah Seeling turned in a solid performance in the 800-meter dash where she took second place with a time of 2:41:87 and Madeline age also took second place in the 1600-meter run where she clocked in a time of 6:21:18.
The Wellsboro girls cleaned up in the hurdle events where Liliana Cuneo took first in both events with a time of 19.14 in the 100-meter and 55.43 in the 300-meter to lead the way while Mikaella Posada took second in both events with times of 19.69 and 56.03.
Hanalee Cleveland took third place in the 100-meter with a time of 20.02 while Madelyn Mascho took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 1:00:03.
In the field events, Wellsboro was led by an extremely strong day from Annika Gehman who took first in the high jump with a jump of 4 feet 11 inches while also taking second in the girls’ long jump with a jump of 14 feet and seven inches while also grabbing another first-place finish in the triple jump where she dominated the competition with a jump of 28 feet and 11.5 inches.
Alyssa Bisbing was able to crack the top three in the long jump event as well as she recorded a 13-foot and 2.5-inch jump as well.
The Wellsboro girls also had a strong showing in the throwing events on the day with Emma Coolidge taking first in the shot put with a 27-foot and nine-inch throw and first in the javelin throw by a large margin as she threw for 98-feet and three inches as well.
Hannah Gilmour took first in the discus throw with an impressive throw of 72-feet and three inches.
The Wellsboro track and field team has now wrapped up their regular season and their next action will come on Friday, May 13 when they travel to Athens for the NTL Coaches Invitational.